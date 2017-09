Looking down Columbia Ave. in Castlegar this afternoon.

Smoke continues to dominate the skies in the West Kootenay and Boundary.

It’s from fires south of the border and in the East Kootenay.

Interior Health medical officer Doctor Sue Pollock says if you’re feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or chest pains you should limit your outdoor activity.

She adds smoke can penetrate buildings so in some cases indoor air quality can be just as bad as outdoors.

This can be helped by using an air conditioner set on its circulate function.