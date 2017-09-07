Ferraro Foods in Trail has been named as one of many stores across BC and Alberta which may have stocked pineapple and other products tainted with Hepatitis A.

Western Family brand pineapple chunks at 227 and 425 grams, fresh peeled and cored pineapple at 16 ounces, fresh fruit salad at 198, 227 and 425 grams and fresh citrus salad at 226 grams are all believed to have been affected.

The BC Centre for Disease Control is investigating.

Hepatitis A was found in pineapple chunks in two Save-On-Foods locations in Vancouver Island.

Small shipments also made it to Nelson, Creston and Nakusp.

More than 35 other stores are affected by the notice including Overwaitea.