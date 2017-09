A three-day energy efficiency conference gets underway today in Castlegar.

As a renewable energy conference begins in Castlegar the West Kootenay EcoSociety has asked a key question.

They wanted to know if it’s even possible for our area to switch to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050.

Executive director Matthew Carroll says they’ve determined it is.

The report calls for energy conservation plus new solar power, biomass, and renewable natural gas.

The conference in Castlegar runs through Saturday.