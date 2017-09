This map shows both the estimated trajectory of Monday's meteor and the places where people saw it from. (American Meteor Society)

The fireball that lit up the skies over our area this week was big enough to have left meteorites behind.

But Mike Hankey with the American Meteor Society says finding those pieces will be next to impossible.

Hankey’s organization received 300 reports of Monday night’s meteor from several provinces and states.

They determined it probably landed somewhere around Meadow Creek.