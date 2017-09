A series of classes are beginning next week to help caregivers get a better understanding of Alzheimer’s disease

Julie Leffelaar with he BC Alzheimer Society says the sessions will be very informative.

The classes are free.

There’s one in Trail next¬†Tuesday at the United Church, in Grand Forks at the Boundary Hospital next Thursday, in Nelson at the First Health Co-Op September 19 and in Castlegar September 20.

All classes start at 1 pm.