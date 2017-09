Kenneth McAlpine and Ryan Lachapelle will be in the Amazing Race Canada finale next week on CTV.

A duo from Rossland has made it to the final three on CTV’s The Amazing Race Canada.

Kenneth McAlpine and Ryan Lachapelle avoided elimination again on last night’s episode.

One challenge saw Team Give ‘Er trying to guide alpacas through an obstacle course.

The season finale is next week with $250,000 and other prizes on the line.