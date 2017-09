The backyard chicken pilot project debate crossed the road at last night’s Castlegar city council meeting.

The two applicants who have been approved to participate in the project haven’t yet complied with the city’s regulations and council wants them to hurry up.

Councillor Deb McIntosh says a deadline has been set for potential chicken-keepers.

The deadline is March 31.

If the city’s regulations aren’t met by then the project will be scrapped.