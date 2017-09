A hot August has come and gone.

Weather forecaster Jesse Ellis with the Southeast Fire Centre says it was the third warmest August recorded in our region.

Our hottest day was the 3rd when the mercury climbed to 36.8 degrees, the record is 40 in 1967.

The mean temperature was 22.1 degrees which was well above our average of 20.

Only 8.2 millimeters of rain fell which is well short of our average of 30.4.