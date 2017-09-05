The Cranbrook College of the Rockies meteor camera tracked last night’s fireball high over Nelson and Kootenay Lake. Note the full moon in the lower left.

There are conflicting reports about the trajectory of the fireball that lit up the sky over Nelson and much of southern BC at 10:11 p.m. Monday.

One report claims pieces landed in Bonners Ferry, Idaho.

Another suggests it entered the atmosphere around Boswell and landed around Meadow Creek.

Joe Bernell of Castlegar called to tell us about it.

But he says not everyone realized what it was.

The flash of light was followed a few minutes later by a low rumbling.

The American Meteor Society says it has received over 90 reports of the fireball, mostly from BC but also from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Washington, Idaho, and Montana.

Rick Nowell of College of the Rockies in Cranbrook, which provided the images seen here, caught the fireball flash on a dash cam on King St. looking west.

“I didn’t hear any thunder in Cranbrook,” he says. “Looks like it fell around Creston or Nelson. People report hearing a sonic boom in Creston, and it rattled the windows in Nelson and Riondel.”

Below are dash cam photos provided by Rick Nowell of College of the Rockies in Cranbrook, showing during and after the fireball.