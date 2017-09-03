Castlegar RCMP say a suspect may be injured after being shot at during a break-in at the Chameleon Restaurant early this morning.

The owner, who lives upstairs, told police that after being awoken by noise, he went to investigate, arming himself with a small calibre handgun.

The owner said the suspect was wearing a brown hoodie and had his face covered. During the confrontation, the owner was bear sprayed and fired the gun, which have hit the suspect, who fled.

RCMP found clothing nearby that they believe belonged to the suspect. However, they haven’t identified or located him.

Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to call them at 250-365-7721 or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.