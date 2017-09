The new riverfront library-museum in Trail, which is under construction, may benefit from new Columbia Basin Trust funding.

Trail’s Visitor Centre is moving.

Chamber of Commerce executive director Audry Durham says the centre will leave their building and be part of the new Riverfront Centre Library/Museum.

She says this should make the Visitor Centre more visible.

The current Visitor Centre is above the TD Bank.

The Riverfront Centre is slated to open in early 2018.