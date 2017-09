The Star Gulch reservoir in Rossland will not be used in the off road quadrathlon.

An off-road triathlon planned for Rossland will now run as a quadrathlon.

Organizer Keith Robine says there were people in town who were upset with the idea of racers swimming in the reservoir.

The race will now begin at Nancy Greene Lake, followed by a bike ride to Rossland.

After that racers jump on their mountain bikes for 15 kilometres and then they run for the last portion.

The event happens September 16.