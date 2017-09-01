A man who was arrested by Trail RCMP August 21 who was arrested for stealing items from unlocked vehicles in Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale has been convicted of a number of charges.

Thirty-year-old Shaun Venturini is guilty of two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, one count of possession of stolen property, one count of possession of a stolen credit card and one count of possession or use of a stolen credit card.

He has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and placed on probation for one year with conditions.