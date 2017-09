Lights similar to this one are coming to select RDCK bus stops.

It’s a bright idea for bus stops in the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

The RDCK’s Randy Matheson says LED lights will be installed at select stops over the coming weeks.

Matheson says the goal is to make it easier for drivers and riders to see each other.

If it proves effective, the RDCK may add similar lighting along all of its bus routes.