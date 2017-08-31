Police seized thousands of hits of psychedelic drugs during a road stop near Salmo on Tuesday.

West Kootenay traffic police say they made a large drug bust on Highway 3B near Salmo on Tuesday afternoon.

They pulled over a 27-year-old man from Red Deer suspected of impaired driving.

Sgt. Chad Badry says they seized over 3,800 hits of LSD, 180 hits of MDMA, 10 grams of magic mushrooms, 16 pounds of marijuana, and 27 grams of ketamine.

Badry says the male also had four capsules of a 2C-B, another psychedelic drug listed not commonly found in the Kootenays.

The male was released on conditions and a promise to appear in Nelson Provincial Court and on six counts of possessing drugs for the purposes of trafficking.

The man was also issued a 24-hour driving ban.

“This is an extremely large drug seizure and quite disturbing that these types of drugs in this

quantity are travelling in our communities,” Badry said in a news release.