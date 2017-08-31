A man who lived in Nakusp in the mid-1960s into the mid-’70s is the subject of an ongoing sexual assualt investigation and faces a number of charges.

RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says Harry Charles Sadd was arrested by the Victoria Police Department last August and 12 of his alleged victims have since come forward.

If anybody was victimized by Sadd or has any information you’re asked to contact RCMP.

Sadd, 70, faces 23 counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault.

He was a youth badminton coach but it’s unknown if he coached in Nakusp.