On The Amazing Race Canada last night, Rosslanders Ryan Lachapelle and Kenneth McAlpine made it to the final four.

But the normally ecstatic duo wasn’t happy about it.

They finished second for the third straight episode despite being in the lead for most of it.

This leg of the race took contestants to Saskatchewan.

Their challenges included auctioning a horse and searching hives for a queen bee.