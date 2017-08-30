This home, on Northport's main street, could be turned into a new visitor centre and museum, if the historical society can find $41,000 in the next few weeks.

A dream to create a new museum, art gallery, and visitor centre in Northport has hit a critical stage.

The historical society’s Diane Wilson says they have a deal to buy the old Gallo house on main street.

But they have less than three weeks to come up with the money.

About half the amount is in hand but Wilson says they’re desperately trying to find the rest.

You can learn about the project here: http://www.northporthistory.org/case-statement.html and donate by going here: http://www.northporthistory.org/donate.html