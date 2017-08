Passmore Lodge will undergo an energy retrofit this fall. (Rita Moir photo)

The Passmore Lodge will do some energy upgrades thanks to $6,400 from the Columbia Basin Trust.

Administrator Nora Lilligren says they were one of the recipients of the recently-announced grants.

Lilligren says they’re switching from incandescent and fluorescent lamps to LED.

They’re hoping to do the work this fall and the grant will pay for about half the total cost.

The lodge has 10 units and is operated by the Slocan Valley Seniors Housing Society.