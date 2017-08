A fire last week which destroyed a mobile home and boat near Fruitvale doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

This from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Chief Dan Derby.

He says they were called for a car fire on the 1300 hundred block of Columbia Gardens Road Tuesday afternoon at 3 when a fire spread from a car to the two vehicles.

 Nineteen firefighters from Fruitvale, Montrose and Trail tended to the blaze.