Columbia Basin Trust CEO Johnny Strilaeff says the Trust's investments had an exceptionally good year.

The Columbia Basin Trust gave out $39 million in community benefits during its last fiscal year.

That’s up $8 million over the previous year.

CEO Johnny Strilaeff says revenues were up $11 million to a total of $59 million.

Those investments include power projects, private businesses and real estate, and market securities.

Strilaeff says while they project further growth, it will be more modest.