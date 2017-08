For the second year in a row there might not be as many toads as usual at Toadfest.

The annual event goes Tuesday afternoon from 4 until 7 and Wednesday morning from 9 until noon at Summit Lake Provincial park south of Nakusp.

Lynne Betts with the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program says we’ll see if the toadlets co-operate.

Last year the toadlets didn’t get moving until much later than normal.

But Betts says regardless, they’ll have exhibits to check out.