The Trail Smoke Eaters are hoping to build of last year’s success in the upcoming B-C-H-L season.

Head coach Cam Keith says the new recruits appear to be meshing nicely with the veterans at training camp.

The Smokies made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2011.

Keith expects the team to challenge for top spot in the Interior Division this year.

Their first preseason game is in Wenatchee tomorrow.

The regular season begins September 8 at home against the West Kelowna Warriors.