The new Glade ferry will be assembled on the property shown above. (Courtesy RDCK)

The company building the new Glade ferry expects to start putting it together the first week of September.

Waterbridge Steel CEO John Harding says they’ll use the park site close to the ferry landing.

But he’s reassuring residents that they will meet all of the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s conditions.

Harding also says they’ll do their best to accommodate boaters and other park users.

The ferry’s components were pre-fabricated in Nakusp but it still needs to be assembled.

It’s is expected to be in service in late November or early December.