A 25 year old Trail man who is known to police has been arrested and faces a number of charges.

Trail RCMP corporal Devon Reid says he was arrested Tuesday for his role in a break and enter and a number of other offences including assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

Additionally he is believed to be responsible for an arson in East Trail.

He is being remanded in custody until his court appearance August 30 in Rossland.