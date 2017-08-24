Marilyn James stands outside the Nelson courthouse earlier this year.

The Marilyn James trial has ended with a verdict of guilty on one count and not guilty on the other.

The prominent Slocan Valley First Nations woman was convicted of one count of mischief under $5,000, but she was acquitted of unlawfully being in a home.

She’s been placed under a six-month peace bond and fined $100.

James represented herself during the trial that wrapped up Wednesday in Nelson.

It stemmed from an incident last November at a home in Vallican owned by the Colville Confederated Tribes.