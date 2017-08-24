Nakusp RCMP confirm a body recovered from Upper Arrow Lake Tuesday was that of Jared Szabo.

The 29-year-old from Revelstoke was reported missing on Aug. 3.

Civilian searchers spotted his body in the lake’s northeast arm and the recovery was completed by RCMP with the help of search and rescue technicians.

On Wednesday the body was positively identified as Szabo.

His truck went off a logging road near Beaton and was found in the Incomappleux River earlier this month.

Nakusp RCMP continue to assist the BC Coroners Service with their investigation into Szabo’s death.