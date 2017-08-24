Columbia Power Corporation says there’s a key difference between two sites eyed to assemble the new Glade ferry.

Columbia Power and the Columbia Basin Trust jointly own much of the foreshore in Glade.

Two sites have been identified as potential spots to put the new ferry together.

One’s close to the landing and is a designated park while the other is referred to as the North Beach.

Columbia Power says the latter is an identified archaeological site while the park is not.

They say North Beach would require environmental and archaeological studies, and that, along with First Nations and community consultations, would delay the process.

The ferry’s components have been assembled in Nakusp by Waterbridge Steel and are expected to arrive in Glade in early September.