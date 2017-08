The emergency room in New Denver will be closed over the Labour Day weekend.

Interior Health hasn’t been able to find anyone to cover for a departing physician.

But administrator Karen Bloemink expects this to be a rare event.

The ER will close at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The next closest emergency room is in Nakusp.