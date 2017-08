The new riverfront library-museum in Trail, which is under construction, may benefit from new Columbia Basin Trust funding.

The City of Trail will be taking over the responsibility of operating, managing and staffing of the museum and archives from the Trail Historical Society.

Administrator Michelle McIsaac says this means the current society director will have a new role.

The society will remain the owners of museum artifacts and materials and will serve in an advisory capacity to the city on exhibits and programming.

The new Riverfront Centre Library/Museum opens in the winter.