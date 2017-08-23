A conference in Castlegar next month will bring those in attendance up to speed with the West Kootenay EcoSociety’s future goals for energy preservation.

Co-executive director Matthew Carroll says the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Conference will feature some well-versed keynote speakers

The speakers from Vancouver are city councillors Andrea Reimer and Matt Horne and from Oxford County the speaker is manager of strategic initiatives Jay Heaman.

The conference is September 7-9 at the Rec Complex.