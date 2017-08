A retired pro hockey player from Fruitvale is continuing his career off the ice with the WHL’s Spokane Chiefs.

Adam Deadmarsh will be an assistant coach with the club this season.

Deadmarsh helped the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup in 1996 and helped Team USA to win the World Cup of Hockey the same year.

He spent part of his junior hockey career with the KIJHL’s Beaver Valley Nitehawks.