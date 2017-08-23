The Kootenay Community Bat Project wants to know if you’ve seen any bats in unusual places this summer.

Chances are they are young pups who are learning to fly and this may land the flying mamals in areas where they are more likely to come into contact with humans.

In some cases they may be seeking water as the hot and dry weather makes them thirsty.

BC bats have a very low rate of rabies infections but if you are scratched or bitten you should contact a doctor right away.

If you see bats acting strangly or flying in areas they normally wouldn’t you’re asked to contact the bat project.