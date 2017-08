Kenneth McAlpine and Ryan Lachapelle finished second for the second straight episode of The Amazing Race Canada last night.

The gloves were on during last night’s episode of The Amazing Race Canada, which took place in Panama City.

Rosslanders Ryan Lachapelle and Kenneth McAlpine made short work of a boxing challenge.

They were runners-up for the second week in a row. No one was eliminated.

There are three episodes left.

The grand prize is $250,000 plus two cars and a trip for two around the world for two.