As of Friday the Castlegar and District Community Services Socitety’s Women’s Centre will have a new name.

There will be a ceremony to unveil a sign and dedicate the centre to Christine Archibald, the local woman killed in the London Bridge terrorist attack in June.

Activities coordinator Loui Parsons says the event begins at 2:00 pm Friday at Kinsmen Park.

The dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony begins at 3:00 pm.