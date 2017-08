Rick Desautel (centre) is surrounded by his daughter, wife, and supporters outside the Nelson courthouse. He was at the centre of a test case this year that resulted in Canadian hunting rights being upheld for Sinixt members living in the US.

Arguments in the appeal of the Sinixt hunting case will be heard next month in Nelson.

The attorney general’s ministry says it will come up sometime between Sept. 5 and 15.

In March a judge ruled that Sinixt members living in the US have a constitutionally-protected right to hunt in Canada, but the crown argues otherwise.