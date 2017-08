A 30 year old man has been arrested by Trail RCMP for at least six offences dealing with a number of vehicle thefts in the Trail, Fruitvale and Montrose area.

Cpl. Devon Reid says they are investigating to determine if he was involved in a rash of thefts over the past few weeks.

RCMP were able to track the man down after he was caught on surveillance cameras using stolen credit or debit cards to make purchases.