The KIJHL’s Castlegar Rebels have hired a new assistant general manager.

Parker Hickey of Montreal is a Queen’s University grad with a Bachelor of Applied Science in applied mathematics and has a strong background in analytics.

And the Nelson Leafs have re-acquired defender Brent Headon from the Fernie Ghostriders in exchange for the rights to forward Colum McGauley.

He had 154 penalty minutes in 39 games last season.