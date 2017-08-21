The McCormick Creek wildfire is seen on Aug. 14. (Courtesy BC Wildfire Service)

The Regional District of Central Kootenay says it will lift an evacuation order for 39 properties in the Nelway area as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Information officer Bronwen Bird explains why they need the extra time.

Although residents will be allowed to go home, they will remain on evacuation alert.

The evacuation alert to the north, which covered the Shambhala Music Festival grounds, will also be rescinded at the same time and Highway 6 and the Nelway border crossing will reopen.

Twenty-three properties were put on evacuation alert on Aug. 9. Two properties were placed on evacuation order two days later. On Aug. 12, the evacuation order and alert were expanded.

The McCormick creek fire is 50 per cent contained.

Not much change over the weekend to the major wildfires burning in our area.

The 80-hectare Morley Creek fire, formerly known as the Kokanee Creek fire, is 100 per cent contained.

Southeast Fire Centre information officer Carlee Kachman says the same goes for another blaze.

A small human-caused fire also broke out yesterday at Hellroaring Creek southwest of Salmo but it’s under control.