The former sawmill site in Slocan is for sale.

The old sawmill site in Slocan is now listed for sale for $2.3 million.

Re-Max realtor Susan McKenzie wants to find someone who can transform the vacant land.

The owners have been open to offers since 2015, but McKenzie says the 19.55 acres are now being marketed more aggressively.

The village recently rezoned it to make further industrial use less likely.