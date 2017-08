Local credit unions are relieved Canada’s finance minister is looking into their use of the word “banking.”

Their regulatory body recently told them they could no longer use it.

But Kootenay Savings CEO Brent Tremblay says their protests have paid off.

Tremblay says the order has been suspended until the minister weighs in, probably next year.

Kootenay Savings estimated it could have cost them upwards of $100,000.