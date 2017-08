Jeevan Sihota of Victoria ran away with the boys side of the BC juvenile golf championship in Nelson last week. (Courtesy Granite Pointe)

Castlegar’s Nic Jenner is happy with his finish at the BC juvenile golf championship at Granite Point in Nelson last week.

The 15-year-old tied for sixth overall.

Following his third round on Friday he told us that was within his goal.

Jenner says winner Jeevan Sihota of Victoria was untouchable: he won by ten strokes.

Claire Lovan of Surrey won the girls’ side.

Jenner, who has been playing for three years, also participated in the BC high school provincials and BC junior tournaments this year.