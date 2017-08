Katrine Conroy (left) is seen with supporters Bonnie and Norm Essery at her campaign office back in May.

The candidate who won Kootenay West in the provincial election also had the biggest budget.

The NDP’s Katrine Conroy spent $48,000 en route to a landslide re-election.

Liberal Jim Postnikoff spent $20,000.

The Green Party’s Samantha Troy spent a little under $1,000.

The figures appear in financial disclosure documents filed with Elections BC.