French Street Park can now accommodate many different types of sports. (Courtesy Diane Langman)

An overhaul to French Street Park in Warfield’s Annable neighbourhood is complete.

Mayor Diane Langman says it’s been transformed so that many different sports can be played there.

Langman says it’s the first of its kind in the area and showcases an older part of the village.

It cost $74,000 with the Columbia Basin Trust picking up 70 per cent.

A grand opening is planned for September.