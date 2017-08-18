BC’s Municipal Finance Authority still has no plans to divest itself of fossil fuel investments.

But chief administrator Peter Urbanc says in response to such requests they’re thinking about creating a new fund.

Urbanc says the fund would need at least $100 million to make it worthwhile.

They’re surveying members to see how much interest there is.

The organization provides borrowing and other financial services to local governments.

Urbanc spoke to the Regional District of Central Kootenay board this week.