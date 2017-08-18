There’s a controversy in Glade over where the new ferry should be assembled.

Some favour allowing the local park to be used for that purpose while others prefer a different location.

Resident Heather McIntyre is among those who support what’s known as the north beach site.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is willing to allow the park to be used, but they want a bunch of conditions met.

Area director Andy Davidoff says they were laid out in a motion the board passed Thursday.

Davidoff says they also want adjacent property owners consulted and a legacy project.

The ferry’s components have been fabricated in Nakusp but it still needs to be put together. That’s expected to take three or four months.

Residents have been told it would come together a lot quicker if it’s done in the park.

Columbia Power Corporation, which owns both sites, also strongly prefers that option.