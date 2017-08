The McCormick Creek fire is seen from the air. (Courtesy BC Wildfire Service)

The McCormick Creek wildfire is now burning 410 hectares and is 50 per cent contained.

A crew of 54 firefighters, 4 helicopters and 13 pieces of heavy equipment are being used to battle the blaze.

The contingency dozer line has been established and which is allowing crews to work directly on the fire.

The evacuation alert and order for the area near the fire remains in place.

The fire has not crossed any highways or impacted any structures.