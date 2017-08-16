A restriction is in place for watercraft on the Salmo River.

Boats are not allowed in the area of the river where it joins with the Pend d’Oreille River to the near the junction for highways 3 and 6.

This is to prevent boaters from interfering with firefighting helicopters and air tankers.

There are no restrictions in place for the Pend D’Oreille River but that could change if boaters continue to interfere with fire suppression efforts.

Conservation officers are patrolling the area.

Failure to comply could net a fine of $1,150.