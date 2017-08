Kenneth McAlpine and Ryan Lachapelle were second in last night's leg of the Amazing Race Canada. (Courtesy CTV)

Last night’s episode of the Amazing Race Canada took teams to Cornerbrook, Newfoundland.

And there was another family surprise for Rosslanders Ryan Lachapelle and Kenneth McAlpine.

In a previous episode they ran into Lachapelle’s brother in Ottawa.

Challenges included bowling, rowing a dory boat, and trying their hand at stand-up comedy.

They finished this leg of the race in second place and are one of five teams remaining.