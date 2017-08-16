Wildfire activity in the Southeast Fire Centre has decreased over the last few days.

Information officer Karlie Shaughnessy says the Morley Creek wildfire, which was formerly known as the Kokanee Creek wildfire on the North Shore, covers about 80 hectares.

An evacuation alert between Sitkum Creek and Crescent Bay has been rescinded while firefighting crews continue to use direct attack techniques on the blaze.

Fourteen personnel are tending to the Galena wildfire which covers 250 hectares.

The evacuation alert in that area was rescinded earlier this week.

And the McCormick Creek wildfire is burning 337 hectares near the Pend D’Oreille and is 40 per cent contained.

Highway 6 between the border and Highway 3 junction remains closed.